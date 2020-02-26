Duffy explique les raisons de son absence et ça fait froid dans le dos

La chanteuse galloise Duffy sort du silence le 25 février via Instagram. "Vous n'imaginez pas le nombre de fois où j'ai imaginé écrire cela" débute celle qui a remporté 3 Brit Awards en 2009. Si elle avait annoncé prendre une pause en 2011, Duffy révèle les raisons de son absence. "La vérité est, et croyez-moi je vais bien et je suis en sécurité maintenant, j'ai été violée, droguée et séquestrée pendant quelques jours". Des confidences qui font froid dans le dos. La chanteuse de 35 confie également qu'elle a mis du temps à s'en remettre. A en croire son message, les faits remonteraient à dix ans, elle confie pourquoi elle n'a pas chanté depuis. "Vous vous demandez pourquoi je n'ai pas choisi d'utiliser ma voix pour exprimer la douleur ? Je n'ai pas voulu montrer au monde la tristesse dans mes yeux. Je me suis demandé, comment chanter avec mon cœur s'il est brisé ? Et doucement il s'est réparé".

Duffy : "Parler a eu un effet incroyable"

Celle qui a eu un rôle dans le film "Legend" en 2015 où joue notamment Tom Hardy raconte s'être confiée à un journaliste l'été dernier. "Il a trouvé le moyen de me contacter et je lui ai tout raconté (…). Il était gentil et parler a eu un effet incroyable". Une prise de parole libératrice pour Duffy qui révèle également qu'elle donnera une interview dans les prochaines semaines. Puis, à la fin de son post, elle a un mot pour toutes les personnes qui la soutiennent, "J'ai beaucoup d'amour et une profonde gratitude pour votre gentillesse au fil des années. Vous avez été des amis. Je veux vous remercier pour cela". Duffy a également participé à un concert hommage à Edith Piaf à New York en 2013 accompagnée d'artistes français.

Par Valentine V.