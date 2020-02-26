Révélée en 2008 avec son album "Rockferry", la chanteuse Duffy a alors un bel avenir devant elle. Mais en 2011 elle annonce faire une pause. Mardi 25 février elle a expliqué la raison dans un long post Instagram poignant…
Duffy explique les raisons de son absence et ça fait froid dans le dos
La chanteuse galloise Duffy sort du silence le 25 février via Instagram. "Vous n'imaginez pas le nombre de fois où j'ai imaginé écrire cela" débute celle qui a remporté 3 Brit Awards en 2009. Si elle avait annoncé prendre une pause en 2011, Duffy révèle les raisons de son absence. "La vérité est, et croyez-moi je vais bien et je suis en sécurité maintenant, j'ai été violée, droguée et séquestrée pendant quelques jours". Des confidences qui font froid dans le dos. La chanteuse de 35 confie également qu'elle a mis du temps à s'en remettre. A en croire son message, les faits remonteraient à dix ans, elle confie pourquoi elle n'a pas chanté depuis. "Vous vous demandez pourquoi je n'ai pas choisi d'utiliser ma voix pour exprimer la douleur ? Je n'ai pas voulu montrer au monde la tristesse dans mes yeux. Je me suis demandé, comment chanter avec mon cœur s'il est brisé ? Et doucement il s'est réparé".
Duffy : "Parler a eu un effet incroyable"
Celle qui a eu un rôle dans le film "Legend" en 2015 où joue notamment Tom Hardy raconte s'être confiée à un journaliste l'été dernier. "Il a trouvé le moyen de me contacter et je lui ai tout raconté (…). Il était gentil et parler a eu un effet incroyable". Une prise de parole libératrice pour Duffy qui révèle également qu'elle donnera une interview dans les prochaines semaines. Puis, à la fin de son post, elle a un mot pour toutes les personnes qui la soutiennent, "J'ai beaucoup d'amour et une profonde gratitude pour votre gentillesse au fil des années. Vous avez été des amis. Je veux vous remercier pour cela". Duffy a également participé à un concert hommage à Edith Piaf à New York en 2013 accompagnée d'artistes français.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Par Valentine V.