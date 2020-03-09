Katy Perry : un dernier adieu déchirant à sa grand-mère chérie décédée

"C'était une grand-mère merveilleuse et elle sera à jamais dans mon cœur." Katy Perry fait face au deuil. Alors que la chanteuse s'apprête à accueillir son premier enfant avec Orlando Bloom, elle doit d'abord faire face à un décès dans sa famille. Sa grand-mère adorée Pearl Hudson, est morte ce dimanche 8 mars à l'âge de 99 ans. Katy Perry explique qu'elle lui doit beaucoup. Car, on le comprend vite en lisant son message, sa grand-mère était un sacré personnage au caractère bien trempé.

"C'est avec elle que tout a commencé"

"Pour être honnête, ma grand-mère a probablement bu un verre de son vin préféré une fois arrivée dans l'au-delà, avec un look très fashion et des bijoux, naturellement. Je dois beaucoup de ce que je suis à mon père... et il est là grâce à elle. C'est avec elle que tout a commencé, comme elle nous le rappelait souvent", écrit l'interprète de "Roar". On en apprend ensuite un peu plus sur ce véritable personnage qui a eu la chance de rencontrer en chair et en os Barack Obama. "Pearl Hudson était une battante. Elle a survécu à la Grande Dépression, a élevé trois enfants seule alors qu'elle était couturière et fabriquait des strings pour stripteaseuses. Elle était toujours drôle et elle-même et remplie de petites choses familières propres aux grand-mères. Elle nous laissait manger ses cookies préférés", avant de conclure "c'était une grand-mère merveilleuse et elle sera à jamais dans mon cœur".

Dans une des vidéos publiée par la chanteuse, Katy Perry annonce à sa grand-mère, qui se trouve visiblement sur son lit d'hôpital, qu'elle est enceinte. Poignant et heart breaking.

Par Mélanie C.