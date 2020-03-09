Dimanche 8 mars, Katy Perry a perdu sa grand-mère âgée de 99 ans. La pop-star lui a rendu un dernier homme poignant sur son compte Instagram. Non Stop People vous en dit plus.
Katy Perry : un dernier adieu déchirant à sa grand-mère chérie décédée
- A-
- A+
"C'était une grand-mère merveilleuse et elle sera à jamais dans mon cœur." Katy Perry fait face au deuil. Alors que la chanteuse s'apprête à accueillir son premier enfant avec Orlando Bloom, elle doit d'abord faire face à un décès dans sa famille. Sa grand-mère adorée Pearl Hudson, est morte ce dimanche 8 mars à l'âge de 99 ans. Katy Perry explique qu'elle lui doit beaucoup. Car, on le comprend vite en lisant son message, sa grand-mère était un sacré personnage au caractère bien trempé.
"C'est avec elle que tout a commencé"
"Pour être honnête, ma grand-mère a probablement bu un verre de son vin préféré une fois arrivée dans l'au-delà, avec un look très fashion et des bijoux, naturellement. Je dois beaucoup de ce que je suis à mon père... et il est là grâce à elle. C'est avec elle que tout a commencé, comme elle nous le rappelait souvent", écrit l'interprète de "Roar". On en apprend ensuite un peu plus sur ce véritable personnage qui a eu la chance de rencontrer en chair et en os Barack Obama. "Pearl Hudson était une battante. Elle a survécu à la Grande Dépression, a élevé trois enfants seule alors qu'elle était couturière et fabriquait des strings pour stripteaseuses. Elle était toujours drôle et elle-même et remplie de petites choses familières propres aux grand-mères. Elle nous laissait manger ses cookies préférés", avant de conclure "c'était une grand-mère merveilleuse et elle sera à jamais dans mon cœur".
Dans une des vidéos publiée par la chanteuse, Katy Perry annonce à sa grand-mère, qui se trouve visiblement sur son lit d'hôpital, qu'elle est enceinte. Poignant et heart breaking.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them
Une publication partagée par KATY PERRY (@katyperry) le9 Mars 2020 à 4 :40 PDT
Par Mélanie C.