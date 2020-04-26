Meghan Markle : La créatrice de sa robe de mariée sort du silence

En 2018, Meghan Markle et le prince Harry se sont unis. Et c’est dans une robe de mariée Givenchy, conçue par Clare Waight Keller, que Meghan Markle a fait sensation. Et deux ans après l’événement, la créatrice qui s’apprête à quitter la maison de couture Givenchy a fait de rares confidences sur la conception de la robe : "Il y a deux ans aujourd'hui, j'étais aux derniers essayages d'une robe très secrète. Tant d'émotions m'ont traversée pendant les mois qui ont précédé le grand jour (...). Au fil des heures de conversations, de rencontres et de recherches, lentement, tous les morceaux de cette histoire se sont assemblés. La pureté et la simplicité étaient les lignes directrices, (…) et la subtilité apportée par les lignes Givenchy et l'histoire de la maison capturant la beauté intemporelle que je savais qu'elle [Meghan Markle ] voulait atteindre", a confié la jeune femme sur Instagram.

Déclaration d’amitié sur Instagram

Dans un second post sur le réseau social, la créatrice de mode s’est ensuite confiée sur sa belle amitié avec Meghan Markle qui dure depuis 2017 : "Dès le début, tout semblait différent de ce à quoi je m'attendais. Elle était moderne, avec une approche fraîche, chaleureuse et accueillante, complètement désarmante et joyeuse à tout point de vue, se souvient la styliste. Nous avons accroché instantanément et une amitié est née (...). Par-dessous tout, il y a une connexion entre deux personnes qui viennent de chemins de vie très différents". Peu après son mariage, Meghan Markle avait rendu hommage à son amie en lui remettant son prix de créatrice de l’année lors des British Fashion Awards.

Par Alexia Felix