Deux ans après le mariage de Meghan Markle et du prince Harry, la créatrice de la robe de mariée de la duchesse, Clare Waight Keller, a fait de rares confidences sur sa relation avec Meghan Markle, et sur le jour de son mariage. Non Stop People vous en dit plus.
Meghan Markle : La créatrice de sa robe de mariée sort du silence
- A-
- A+
En 2018, Meghan Markle et le prince Harry se sont unis. Et c’est dans une robe de mariée Givenchy, conçue par Clare Waight Keller, que Meghan Markle a fait sensation. Et deux ans après l’événement, la créatrice qui s’apprête à quitter la maison de couture Givenchy a fait de rares confidences sur la conception de la robe : "Il y a deux ans aujourd'hui, j'étais aux derniers essayages d'une robe très secrète. Tant d'émotions m'ont traversée pendant les mois qui ont précédé le grand jour (...). Au fil des heures de conversations, de rencontres et de recherches, lentement, tous les morceaux de cette histoire se sont assemblés. La pureté et la simplicité étaient les lignes directrices, (…) et la subtilité apportée par les lignes Givenchy et l'histoire de la maison capturant la beauté intemporelle que je savais qu'elle [Meghan Markle ] voulait atteindre", a confié la jeune femme sur Instagram.
Déclaration d’amitié sur Instagram
Dans un second post sur le réseau social, la créatrice de mode s’est ensuite confiée sur sa belle amitié avec Meghan Markle qui dure depuis 2017 : "Dès le début, tout semblait différent de ce à quoi je m'attendais. Elle était moderne, avec une approche fraîche, chaleureuse et accueillante, complètement désarmante et joyeuse à tout point de vue, se souvient la styliste. Nous avons accroché instantanément et une amitié est née (...). Par-dessous tout, il y a une connexion entre deux personnes qui viennent de chemins de vie très différents". Peu après son mariage, Meghan Markle avait rendu hommage à son amie en lui remettant son prix de créatrice de l’année lors des British Fashion Awards.
The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
Une publication partagée par Clare Waight Keller (@clarewaightkeller) le23 Avril 2020 à 3 :34 PDT
Par Alexia Felix