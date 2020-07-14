Naya Rivera morte : le casting de Glee lui rend un émouvant hommage

Après plusieurs jours de recherche, le corps de Naya Rivera a bien été retrouvé ce lundi 13 juillet dans le lac Piru en Californie. Alors qu'elle était partie en bateau avec son fils de quatre ans, l'actrice aurait eu une noyade accidentelle à cause de "forts courants", a indiqué le shérif du comté de Ventura, près de Los Angeles. Après l'inquiétude, la famille et les proches de Naya Rivera font désormais leur deuil. Parmi les nombreux hommages des personnalités, plusieurs membres du casting de la série "Glee' qui a fait connaître l'actrice, ont eu une pensée pour Naya Rivera. L'une des premières à réagir, Jane Lynch, qui incarnait la coach sportif Sue Sylvester, a écrit "Reste douce, Naya. Quelle force tu étais. Amour et paix à ta famille".

Une pluie d'hommages du casting de Glee

Très proche de l'actrice de 33 ans lorsqu'ils ont tourné ensemble dans "Glee", Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) lui a rendu un émouvant hommage : "Ma Naya, mon Snixxx, mon Abeille. Je ne peux légitimement pas imaginer ce monde sans toi. (...) Je suis reconnaissant qu'elle soit devenue comme ma famille. Je suis reconnaissant que mon père l'ait connue des années avant moi et quand j'ai eu Glee, il m'a dit de 'chercher une fille nommée Naya parce qu'elle avait l'air sympa'. Eh bien papa, elle était gentille et elle est devenue l'une de mes personnes préférées". L'interprète de Kurt Hummel, Chris Colfer a lui aussi partagé un long message à Naya Rivera. "Comment résumer une décennie d'amitié et de rire avec des mots seuls ? Si vous étiez ami avec Naya Rivera, vous ne pouvez tout simplement pas. Son éclat et son humour étaient inégalés. Sa beauté et son talent étaient d'un autre monde. [...] Elle a inspiré et élevé les gens sans même essayer. Être proche d'elle était à la fois un insigne d'honneur et une armure. Naya était vraiment unique en son genre, et elle le sera toujours", a-t-il écrit avec émotion.

Si Lea Michele a récemment supprimé son compte Twitter, l'actrice a partagé en story sur Instagram une photo de Naya Rivera, mais aussi de son ancien petit ami Cory Monteith. L'ancien acteur de "Glee' était décédé un 13 juillet, il y a sept ans. Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Darren Chris (Blaine Anderson), Demi Lovato (Dani), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Alex Newell (Unique), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky) ou encore Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), ont rendu hommage à Naya Rivera.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Par Marie Merlet