Naya Rivera morte : le casting de Glee lui rend un émouvant hommage

Mardi 14 Juillet - 11:20
Après la découverte du corps de Naya Rivera dans le lac Piru en Californie ce lundi 13 juillet, de nombreux membres du casting de la série "Glee" ont partagé leur émotion et rendu hommage à l'actrice de 33 ans. Non Stop People vous en dit plus.

Après plusieurs jours de recherche, le corps de Naya Rivera a bien été retrouvé ce lundi 13 juillet dans le lac Piru en Californie. Alors qu'elle était partie en bateau avec son fils de quatre ans, l'actrice aurait eu une noyade accidentelle à cause de "forts courants", a indiqué le shérif du comté de Ventura, près de Los Angeles. Après l'inquiétude, la famille et les proches de Naya Rivera font désormais leur deuil. Parmi les nombreux hommages des personnalités, plusieurs membres du casting de la série "Glee' qui a fait connaître l'actrice, ont eu une pensée pour Naya Rivera. L'une des premières à réagir, Jane Lynch, qui incarnait la coach sportif Sue Sylvester, a écrit "Reste douce, Naya. Quelle force tu étais. Amour et paix à ta famille". 

Une pluie d'hommages du casting de Glee

Très proche de l'actrice de 33 ans lorsqu'ils ont tourné ensemble dans "Glee", Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) lui a rendu un émouvant hommage : "Ma Naya, mon Snixxx, mon Abeille. Je ne peux légitimement pas imaginer ce monde sans toi. (...) Je suis reconnaissant qu'elle soit devenue comme ma famille. Je suis reconnaissant que mon père l'ait connue des années avant moi et quand j'ai eu Glee, il m'a dit de 'chercher une fille nommée Naya parce qu'elle avait l'air sympa'. Eh bien papa, elle était gentille et elle est devenue l'une de mes personnes préférées". L'interprète de Kurt Hummel, Chris Colfer a lui aussi partagé un long message à Naya Rivera. "Comment résumer une décennie d'amitié et de rire avec des mots seuls ? Si vous étiez ami avec Naya Rivera, vous ne pouvez tout simplement pas. Son éclat et son humour étaient inégalés. Sa beauté et son talent étaient d'un autre monde. [...] Elle a inspiré et élevé les gens sans même essayer. Être proche d'elle était à la fois un insigne d'honneur et une armure. Naya était vraiment unique en son genre, et elle le sera toujours", a-t-il écrit avec émotion.

Si Lea Michele a récemment supprimé son compte Twitter, l'actrice a partagé en story sur Instagram une photo de Naya Rivera, mais aussi de son ancien petit ami Cory Monteith. L'ancien acteur de "Glee' était décédé un 13 juillet, il y a sept ans. Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), Darren Chris (Blaine Anderson), Demi Lovato (Dani), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), Alex Newell (Unique), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky) ou encore Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), ont rendu hommage à Naya Rivera. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.⁣ ⁣ Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.⁣ ⁣ She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.⁣ ⁣ I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣ ⁣ And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. ⁣ ⁣ Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.

She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.

