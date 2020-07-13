Le 5 juillet dernier, Nick Cordero est décédé du coronavirus après plusieurs semaines de lutte. Et alors que la femme de l’acteur a organisé une cérémonie en toute intimé, elle a tenu à raconter sur la Toile les moments clés de cette journée de deuil. Non Stop People vous en dit plus.
Nick Cordero mort : Sa femme raconte la cérémonie d’adieu
- A-
- A+
L’acteur Nick Cordero n’a finalement pas réussi à vaincre le coronavirus. A l’âge de 41 ans, l’acteur de New York unité spéciale est décédé le 5 juillet dernier malgré des soins intensifs : "Je veux juste clarifier les choses. Il n’avait plus le Covid-19 quand il est mort. Ce que le Covid a fait à Nick, c’est ce qu’il fait à beaucoup de gens. Il vient, il ravage le corps. Puis il s’en va, mais il laisse ses victimes avec ce que les docteurs appellent des poumons qui ressemblent à du gruyère", a fait savoir Zach Braff, ami de Nick Cordero, dans un podcast. Et ce samedi 11 juillet a eu lieu les obsèques de l’acteur américain dans la plus stricte intimité. Toutefois, Amanda Kloots, la femme de Nick Cordero, a tenu à partager sur Instagram quelques moments marquants de la cérémonie.
"Nick aurait voulu que ce soit une célébration"
C’est en légende d’une photo d’elle et de son fils Elvis Eduardo Cordero que la jeune femme a témoigné : "Nous avons organisé une petite cérémonie hier avec la famille proche et les amis. J'ai dit: "Nick aurait voulu que ce soit une célébration. Essayons de rire, de partager de belles histoires et de chanter pour lui et pour sa mémoire. Il aurait adoré". C'était beau et parfait. Son esprit était définitivement là. Je sais que Nick est au-dessus pour moi, croyant en moi et espérant pour moi. Il veut que je vive cette nouvelle vie et il veut que je sois la meilleure version de moi-même pour notre fils. Je lui ai promis à l'hôpital que j'essaierai de faire ça. C’est un long voyage qui nous attend et une route sur laquelle je n’aurais jamais pensé être. Personne ne peut me dire comment faire, je dois le faire. Je peux bien faire les choses ou mal les faire. Il n'y a pas de moyen parfait. Chaque jour, une étape à la fois. J'ai la foi que Dieu me montre la voie et que Nick est notre ange".
We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends. I said, “Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.” He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there. We listened to the song, I’m Here, from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, “Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.” This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel. In case you don’t know this song and are also in need of a motto, here are the lyrics. Do yourself a favor by listening to @cynthiaerivo sing it. “I'm gonna take a deep breath. Gonna hold my head up. Gonna put my shoulders back, And look you straight in the eye. I'm gonna flirt with somebody When they walk by. I'm gonna sing out . . . Sing out. I believe I have inside of me Everything that I need to live a bountiful life. With all the love alive in me I'll stand as tall as the tallest tree. And i'm Thankful for everyday that i'm given, Both the easy and hard ones i'm livin'. But most of all I'm thankful for Loving who I really am. I'm beautiful. Yes, I’m beautiful, And I’m here.”
Une publication partagée par AK! (@amandakloots) le12 Juil. 2020 à 7 :17 PDT
Par Alexia Felix