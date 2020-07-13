Nick Cordero mort : Sa femme raconte la cérémonie d’adieu

L’acteur Nick Cordero n’a finalement pas réussi à vaincre le coronavirus. A l’âge de 41 ans, l’acteur de New York unité spéciale est décédé le 5 juillet dernier malgré des soins intensifs : "Je veux juste clarifier les choses. Il n’avait plus le Covid-19 quand il est mort. Ce que le Covid a fait à Nick, c’est ce qu’il fait à beaucoup de gens. Il vient, il ravage le corps. Puis il s’en va, mais il laisse ses victimes avec ce que les docteurs appellent des poumons qui ressemblent à du gruyère", a fait savoir Zach Braff, ami de Nick Cordero, dans un podcast. Et ce samedi 11 juillet a eu lieu les obsèques de l’acteur américain dans la plus stricte intimité. Toutefois, Amanda Kloots, la femme de Nick Cordero, a tenu à partager sur Instagram quelques moments marquants de la cérémonie.

"Nick aurait voulu que ce soit une célébration"

C’est en légende d’une photo d’elle et de son fils Elvis Eduardo Cordero que la jeune femme a témoigné : "Nous avons organisé une petite cérémonie hier avec la famille proche et les amis. J'ai dit: "Nick aurait voulu que ce soit une célébration. Essayons de rire, de partager de belles histoires et de chanter pour lui et pour sa mémoire. Il aurait adoré". C'était beau et parfait. Son esprit était définitivement là. Je sais que Nick est au-dessus pour moi, croyant en moi et espérant pour moi. Il veut que je vive cette nouvelle vie et il veut que je sois la meilleure version de moi-même pour notre fils. Je lui ai promis à l'hôpital que j'essaierai de faire ça. C’est un long voyage qui nous attend et une route sur laquelle je n’aurais jamais pensé être. Personne ne peut me dire comment faire, je dois le faire. Je peux bien faire les choses ou mal les faire. Il n'y a pas de moyen parfait. Chaque jour, une étape à la fois. J'ai la foi que Dieu me montre la voie et que Nick est notre ange".

Par Alexia Felix